Stephen Thomas has had his fill of stray cats venturing onto his property, thank you very much.

Thomas, who lives in the 300 block of North Buckeye Street, implored Iola City Council members Monday to seek ways to curb the number of cats, calling the stray cat situation in his neighborhood “the worst.”

Because Iola does not have a leash law for cats, animal control is prohibited from rounding up the stray felines.