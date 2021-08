An Iola man has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay more than $58,000 in restitution and penalties for failing to provide goods after being paid, and making unfair transactions.

Don Diebolt, who does business as Diebolt LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday.

According to court records, Diebolt’s company was contracted on at least two projects in 2017 that were never completed.