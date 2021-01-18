Menu Search Log in

Iola’s fort and the widow’s wild ride

Iola was once the site of Civil War fortifications. One story tells of a widow who fled on her pony to warn the Iola fort about potential Missouri border ruffians headed their way.

By

News

January 18, 2021 - 9:53 AM

On the north end of the old Iola Cemetery stands a memorial to Union soldiers along with a number of their graves. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

When you’re a historian or a scholar in the humanities more generally, you tend to get excited by rather strange things.

Imagine the excitement when I discovered that where I live in Iola was once the site of Civil War fortifications.

Is it possible that a lingering memory of such events continues to exhibit its haunting force, its ghosts creeping in to fill my thoughts at night?

