Israel allows fuel deliveries

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his Security Cabinet has approved small deliveries of fuel into the Gaza Strip to prevent a humanitarian crisis and the spread of disease in the crowded southern part of the besieged territory.
Netanyahu says the “minimal amount” of fuel will be set by the three-member authority in charge of managing the war against Hamas.
Israel has greatly restricted fuel shipments into Gaza, saying that Hamas diverts it for military purposes.
