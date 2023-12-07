 | Thu, Dec 07, 2023
Israel allows fuel deliveries

Israel has approved small deliveries of fuel into the Gaza Strip to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

December 7, 2023 - 12:40 PM

Israeli army soldiers ride atop a self-propelled artillery howitzer moving in a convoy on a road near Sderot in southern Israel along the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his Security Cabinet has approved small deliveries of fuel into the Gaza Strip to prevent a humanitarian crisis and the spread of disease in the crowded southern part of the besieged territory.

Netanyahu says the “minimal amount” of fuel will be set by the three-member authority in charge of managing the war against Hamas.

Israel has greatly restricted fuel shipments into Gaza, saying that Hamas diverts it for military purposes. 

