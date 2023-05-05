 | Fri, May 05, 2023
It could get messy: Iola school district navigates new laws

Iola Superintendent Stacey Fager talks about the challenges facing schools after the most recent legislative session. Several new laws could impact the future of education, including efforts to expand tax credits for private schools and allowing homeschool and private school students to compete in public sports and activities.

By

News

May 5, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Stacey Fager has been USD 257 Superintendent of Schools since July 2017, and before that five years as assistant principal and five years as principal at Iola High School. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

Superintendent Stacey Fager expects school officials across the state will spend the summer awaiting legal advice on how to navigate the many legislative changes affecting education. 

Gone are the days when legislators kept their focus on education’s budget; now they’re wading into what subjects can be taught, who can participate in what sports and activities, and even crossing the line between religion and state.

“For the most part, I think public education has always been kind of apolitical. It’s becoming politicized and a lot of the policies are detrimental to public education,” Fager said.

