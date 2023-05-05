It could get messy: Iola school district navigates new laws

Superintendent Stacey Fager expects school officials across the state will spend the summer awaiting legal advice on how to navigate the many legislative changes affecting education.

Gone are the days when legislators kept their focus on education’s budget; now they’re wading into what subjects can be taught, who can participate in what sports and activities, and even crossing the line between religion and state.

“For the most part, I think public education has always been kind of apolitical. It’s becoming politicized and a lot of the policies are detrimental to public education,” Fager said.