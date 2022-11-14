‘It takes courage to ask for help’

A somber ceremony Saturday morning on the Iola square marked Veterans Day.

“Military service is not for the faint of heart,” Staff Sgt. Rene Castilleja reminded the audience gathered at the Veterans Wall. “Most civilian jobs don’t require risk to life or limb. Unlike members of the military, civilians can live where they want and can quit whenever they want.”

Castilleja, a combat engineer and training noncommissioned officer for the 891st Engineer Battalion stationed in Iola, delivered Saturday’s keynote speech.