 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
‘It takes courage to ask for help’

Area veterans were honored in ceremony at the Memorial Wall downtown on Saturday. Staff Sgt. Rene Castilleja of the 891st Engineer Battalion shone the spotlight on mental health and suicide rates of veterans.

By

News

November 14, 2022 - 2:00 PM

Maggie Barnett releases black balloons to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

A somber ceremony Saturday morning on the Iola square marked Veterans Day. 

“Military service is not for the faint of heart,” Staff Sgt. Rene Castilleja reminded the audience gathered at the Veterans Wall. “Most civilian jobs don’t require risk to life or limb. Unlike members of the military, civilians can live where they want and can quit whenever they want.”

Castilleja, a combat engineer and training noncommissioned officer for the 891st Engineer Battalion stationed in Iola, delivered Saturday’s keynote speech.

