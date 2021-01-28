Menu Search Log in

It’s moving day for a house

Two-story house is moved from its original location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a new property near Iola Middle School. The process took about an hour.

By

News

January 28, 2021 - 10:45 AM

This two-story house is being moved from its location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a new home near Iola Middle School. Photo by Richard Luken

Crews were moving a two-story house about four blocks today, a process that began at about 9 a.m. and took about an hour.

The Bowlus Fine Arts Center sold the house to USD 257, which will move it to a lot near Iola Middle School, at the intersection of Jackson and Colborn. The construction trades class at the Regional Rural Technical Center will remodel the house so it can be sold.

The Bowlus will create a parking lot at the former location.

Iola city crews begin disassembling the stoplight arm crossing Buckeye Street.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola city crews began disassembling the stop light fixtures at the intersection of Buckeye Street and Madison Avenue Wednesday in preparation for the move.

Iola City Council members agreed Monday to have the lights reinstalled after the house is moved.

This two-story house is being moved from its location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a new home near Iola Middle School.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The stop light fixtures for east-west traffic on Madison will remain in place, and will utilize flashing yellow lights while the other fixtures are out of commission.

Rain and snow earlier in the week left a muddy hole at the new location, but rock was added to provide more stability. A foundation had been prepared earlier.

Iola city crews begin disassembling the stoplight arm crossing Buckeye Street.Photo by Richard Luken

The school district in November 2020 approved spending up to $100,000 to move and remodel the house. 

The project likely will include updates tol the house’s two bathrooms and kitchen, replace the floor in the entryway and build new porches. It’s possible the house could need a new roof, siding and windows. The class also will consider adding a garage.

See more photos in Saturday’s edition.

Related
January 27, 2021
November 24, 2020
November 11, 2020
October 27, 2020
Trending