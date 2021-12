Three-year-olds “Ring the Bells” during a Christmas program for McKinley Elementary School, Munchkinland Preschool and Ready, Set, Learn Preschool, at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center on Thursday evening. The 4-year-olds also took their turn on stage, singing and ringing jingle bells.

The 4-year-olds also take their turn on stage, singing and ringing jingle bells. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register