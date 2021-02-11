Jail time not a deterrent for drug use, crime

TOPEKA — A representative for the Kansas Sentencing Commission says research casts doubt on the theory that increased prison sentences will effectively deter people from drug misuse or drug-related crimes.

According to a 2018 study conducted by Pew Research Center comparing state drug imprisonment rates with self-reported drug use, drug arrest and overdose deaths, there is no significant relationship between drug imprisonment and these indicators. The evidence suggests there is room for improved policy on drug sentencing, said Scott Schultz, executive director of the sentencing commission.

A bill backed by Schultz would reduce the criminal penalties for most level five drug crimes. He said stiffer penalties were not cutting it, as indicated by the Pew study, instead suggesting efforts were better served elsewhere.