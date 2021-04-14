J&J vaccine problems disrupt COVID efforts

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman says efforts to vaccinate the public will grow more difficult following the announcement of rare blood clots associated with Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended an abrupt halt in the use of the vaccine based on six cases of bloods clots among women who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. KDHE stopped the use of the vaccine in Kansas while federal officials review those cases.

Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot vaccine provided a convenient alternative to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that require two shots spaced a month apart. The arrival of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in March provided a boost in the supply chain as medical professional race to inoculate as many adults as possible while variants of the deadly virus proliferate.