Job seekers meet with business reps

Several dozen job seekers attended a job fair at Riverside Park. Various employers and the KansasWorks Mobile Center were on hand to meet with potential candidates and give them advice about finding a job.

April 13, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Dave Yarnell of Iola, left, speaks with Dale Lalman, Iola store manager for PrairieLand Partners, and Jaylie Weseloh, the store’s new administrative assistant. Photo by Tim Stauffer

Several dozen job seekers braved Wednesday’s wintry weather — in the middle of April — to attend a job fair at the Recreation Community Building in Riverside Park.

Representatives from 24 area businesses and industries were present and eager to impress a captive audience.

Zane Griffith, 19, of Iola was one of them. Griffith, who has recently worked at Peerless Products and Russell Stover’s Iola plant, heard about the job fair from his grandmother and was happy to find several opportunities that matched what he was looking for.

