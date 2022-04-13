Job seekers meet with business reps

Several dozen job seekers braved Wednesday’s wintry weather — in the middle of April — to attend a job fair at the Recreation Community Building in Riverside Park.

Representatives from 24 area businesses and industries were present and eager to impress a captive audience.

Zane Griffith, 19, of Iola was one of them. Griffith, who has recently worked at Peerless Products and Russell Stover’s Iola plant, heard about the job fair from his grandmother and was happy to find several opportunities that matched what he was looking for.