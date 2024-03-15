 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Johnson: IVF protection up to states

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., walks back to his office following a vote in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that it’s up to states and not Congress to preserve access to in vitro fertilization, weighing in on a growing national debate and campaign issue.

“It’s not my belief that Congress needs to play a role here,” the Louisiana Republican said during a press conference at the House GOP retreat in West Virginia. “I think this is being handled by the states.”

Republicans, he said, support IVF as a way for people to begin or grow their families, as long as it’s handled “ethically.”

