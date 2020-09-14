Judge orders Julia Lynn removed from ballot

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County District Court judge reversed a decision of the Kansas secretary of state by granting a request Friday from Sen. Julia Lynn to be removed from the November election ballot due to a medical hardship.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican and former legislator, had rejected the petition from Lynn because the document was signed by a licensed practice nurse rather than a doctor as required under Kansas law. Lynn appealed.

In Topeka, Judge Thomas Luedke declared Lynn’s withdrawal application valid. His order said the licensed practical nurse’s signature on Lynn’s petition attested to authenticity of the printed name of the physician consulted by Lynn.