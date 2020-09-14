Menu Search Log in

Judge orders Julia Lynn removed from ballot

A Shawnee County District Court judge reversed a decision of the Kansas secretary of state by granting a request Friday from Sen. Julia Lynn to be removed from the November election ballot due to a medical hardship.

By

News

September 14, 2020 - 9:07 AM

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

TOPEKA — A Shawnee County District Court judge reversed a decision of the Kansas secretary of state by granting a request Friday from Sen. Julia Lynn to be removed from the November election ballot due to a medical hardship.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican and former legislator, had rejected the petition from Lynn because the document was signed by a licensed practice nurse rather than a doctor as required under Kansas law. Lynn appealed.

In Topeka, Judge Thomas Luedke declared Lynn’s withdrawal application valid. His order said the licensed practical nurse’s signature on Lynn’s petition attested to authenticity of the printed name of the physician consulted by Lynn.

Related
July 22, 2020
March 20, 2020
September 24, 2018
April 20, 2018
Trending