 | Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Judge tosses official’s mask lawsuit

By

News

April 12, 2021 - 8:32 AM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Blue Valley school district by a Johnson County Commissioner who was denied entry into a district meeting because she refused to wear a mask.

Johnson County District Judge Robert Wonnell ruled Friday that Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara had no standing to file the lawsuit under a state law passed last month that details how people can object to COVID-19 restrictions.

O’Hara said she has a medical condition that exempts her from wearing a mask, and she was told unless she could show proof of the exemption she could not attend a Tuesday hearing on the mask mandate, The Kansas City Star reported. 

