Jury trials moved to Bowlus

If any Allen County criminal cases go to jury trial during the coronavirus pandemic, they’ll do so at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The 31st Judicial District Court on Wednesday announced its plan to conduct jury trials, which includes alternate sites, mask mandates, social distancing and a pre-screening process for potential jurors. The plan was approved by the Kansas Supreme Court and includes all four counties in the district. Each county’s health officer also approved the plan.

Allen County’s courtroom could be used for jury trials, but the Bowlus offers more opportunities for social distancing, according to the plan.