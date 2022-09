If you want to entertain a school filled with kids fresh off a holiday weekend, just send in the clowns.

Skeeter the Clown, representing the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus, visited Iola Elementary School for its first-ever all-school assembly. About 600 students, along with teachers and faculty, gathered in the gymnasium for a show.

The clown was in town to promote the Sept. 18 circus in Humboldt, sponsored by the Humboldt Lions Club.