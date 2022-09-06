Just the right notes

Humboldt was alive with music indoor and out over the weekend with the inaugural Middle of Everywhere Music Festival. Stephen White and Brad Absher were the headline performers Saturday evening at Revival Musical Hall, the former Presbyterian Church. Harrison Steele served as the opening number at the hall, which drew a capacity crowd. Six acts entertained crowds Sunday afternoon at Humboldt’s Camp Hunter Park, bringing a crowd of more than 300. Performers came from a two-hour radius including Wichita, Tulsa, Kansas City, Lawrence and Arkansas, thus making Humboldt “the middle of everywhere.”

Mountain Deer Revival entertains crowds Sunday afternoon at Humboldt’s Camp Hunter Park. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register