 | Tue, Sep 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Just the right notes

The inaugural Middle of Everywhere Music Festival brought large crowds to Humboldt over two days during the Labor Day weekend. Performers came from Wichita, Kansas City, Lawrence, Tulsa and Arkansas.

By

News

September 6, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Harrison Steele served as the opening number at the Revival Music Hall, which drew a capacity crowd. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Humboldt was alive with music indoor and out over the weekend with the inaugural Middle of Everywhere Music Festival. Stephen White and Brad Absher were the headline performers Saturday evening at Revival Musical Hall, the former Presbyterian Church. Harrison Steele served as the opening number at the hall, which drew a capacity crowd. Six acts entertained crowds Sunday afternoon at Humboldt’s Camp Hunter Park, bringing a crowd of more than 300. Performers came from a two-hour radius including Wichita, Tulsa, Kansas City, Lawrence and Arkansas, thus making Humboldt “the middle of everywhere.”

Mountain Deer Revival entertains crowds Sunday afternoon at Humboldt’s Camp Hunter Park.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Stephen White, foreground, and Brad Absher perform Saturday evening at Revival Musical Hall, the former Presbyterian Church. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Related
August 30, 2022
July 9, 2021
September 3, 2015
June 11, 2012
Most Popular