K-State eyeing Missouri students

TOPEKA — Kansas State University plans to ask Thursday for permission to offer residents of Missouri the opportunity to enroll in undergraduate degree programs at the in-state tuition rate typically reserved for people who call Kansas home.

The Kansas Board of Regents has authority to authorize the tuition policy adjustment to address Kansas State’s priority of recruiting more freshmen and transfer students from Missouri. One of the university’s strategic goals is to raise enrollment among out-of-state students to 20% of the undergraduate population by 2025.

“K-State needs to be able to maintain momentum in high potential recruitment markets, including Missouri,” a memorandum outlining the financial incentive says. “As students and families have become more price sensitive, providing an easy to understand reduced tuition rate is critical to continued enrollment growth.”