 | Thu, Aug 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kabul airport a danger zone

An explosion rocked Kabul's airport as various threats remain while Afghanistan residents and Americans attempt to flee the country during the Taliban takeover.

By

News

August 26, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties. 

Related
August 24, 2021
August 23, 2021
August 20, 2021
August 19, 2021
Most Popular