Kansans blast Evergy’s solar charges

About 100 Kansans voiced concerns during a virtual public hearing Thursday night regarding proposals from Evergy to alter the rate structure for solar energy customers, and on the future of renewable energy in the state.

The Kansas Corporation Commission invited public feedback as part of its review to accept Evergy’s proposal for a $3 per kilowatt grid access fee for solar energy users, which climate and policy activists have derided as having the same elements of a now unconstitutional demand charge. The utility has proposed a minimum monthly bill for all residential customers if that grid access fee is not permitted.

“The grid access fee is just another discriminatory fee that impacts solar customers only, so it’s bound to be challenged in court, which invites litigation, which will just waste time and ratepayers’ money,” said Robert Rosenberg, co-director of the Flint Hills Renewable Energy and Efficiency Cooperative in Manhattan.