Kansans can vote on new plates

Kansans have just a few days to vote on five new license plate designs after an earlier version was criticized.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has opened voting on five proposed designs for a new license plate, including one that closely resembles a previous design criticized and pulled for being uninspired, reminding people of the University of Missouri and too closely resembling one of New York’s plates.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced Monday that voting online was open as of 9 a.m. and that it would close Friday at 5 p.m. A website set up by the state requires voters to give their names and ZIP codes. Only votes from Kansas ZIP codes will be counted.

“I encourage Kansans to make their voices heard and am looking forward to announcing the winner next week,” Kelly said in a statement.

