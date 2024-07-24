Kansas artist crafts portrait of Kamala Harris into field

Crop artist Stan Herd just had a feeling that Vice President Kamala Harris was going to ascend to the top of the Democratic ticket.

“I’m a political junkie, you know? I follow this stuff moment by moment,” he told KCUR. “It just seemed like the writing was on the wall.”

So 12 days ago — before Biden officially dropped out, but in the middle of public pressure following his disastrous debate performance — he got to work carefully crafting a giant image of Harris’s face into a half-acre field north of Lawrence in the Kansas River bottoms.

“The landowner is a little nervous about people coming out there. So, he’s not giving the exact location,” Herd said.

Herd, who is in his 70s, is a native Kansan but has created earthworks all over the world, including a four-acre permanent installation in China’s Yunnan Province called the Young Woman of China that took two years to build.

But when he must, Herd can move pretty quickly. Like when he did President Joe Biden’s portrait during the 2020 Democratic primary race.

“When he won South Carolina, I did his portrait within seven days,” Herd said.

Herd’s art was also featured in Biden’s inauguration in 2021. He and his team carefully charred the phrase, “America United” in a former hay field outside Lawrence, which was featured in a video on Inauguration Day.

It took a 12-man crew to make that project happen, although Herd said it was “the simplest image I’ve done in 25 years.” Herd and his team cut the shape first with weed trimmers, then used mulch to form an outline around the letters. Using a butane torch, they burned the interior part of the phrase to make it stand out.

At the time, Herd told KCUR he wanted to move away from political pieces — a sentiment that apparently only lasted a few years.

“This was just an opportunity, quite frankly, to get involved in this final throwdown of the inauguration after this arduous journey that we’ve all been on to try to move the country back in a direction of normalcy,” he said in 2021.

The recent Harris portrait is a half acre and made of native prairie, compost and sand and paid for out of his own pocket. “When I create a big Oreo cookie ad and I make really good money, I put 10% of that back into the art that I want,” he said.

Although Herd was confident enough to begin crafting Harris’s likeness well before Biden dropped out of the race, he’s being a little more cautious before finishing the installation.

Herd left space next to Harris for whoever she picks as a running mate. He thought it would be the governor of Michigan.

“I started a portrait of Gretchen Whitmer,” he said. “And then, you know, if you wait a little bit, you learn a lot.”