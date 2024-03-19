Kansas bill hearing gets tense

TOPEKA — The Kansas House committee’s hearing on a bill creating a “regulatory relief” division in the executive branch of state government began running off the rails Monday as soon as a legislative staff member confirmed the office of Attorney General Kris Kobach would be granted power to suspend laws, regulations and rules for chosen businesses.

Charles Reimer, who serves the House and Senate commerce committees as an assistant revisor of statutes, offered nuts and bolts of House Bill 2821. He said the new division on regulatory overreach would be controlled by Kobach, a Republican. It would be accompanied by an 11-member advisory council appointed, if current political trends held, by Republicans. The panel would vote on which state laws, rules or regulations could be suspended for up to 24 months to benefit specific innovative companies vowing to deliver value to consumers.

The new division would require hiring of more lawyers in the attorney general’s office and the selection of a director of regulatory relief. Under the House version of the bill, a state regulatory agency could argue against approval of a company’s application to be part of the so-called “sandbox” program for cutting-edge businesses. Applications from companies eager to shed the yoke of state government mandate would be exempt from the Kansas Open Records Act. Deliberations of the advisory panel would be exempt from the Kansas Open Meetings Act.