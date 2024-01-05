 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Kansas Chamber releases policy agenda opposing expansion of Medicaid

Kansas Chamber puts shoulder behind 2024 income tax, health care, education reforms



News

January 5, 2024 - 3:39 PM

Kansas Chamber executives Alan Cobb, left, and Eric Stafford outlined Thursday elements of the business lobbying organization’s priorities for the 2024 legislative session that opens Monday. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber released a legislative policy agenda Thursday endorsing a proposed single rate state income tax, opposing expansion of Medicaid health coverage to 150,000 low-income Kansans and supporting investment of state tax dollars in private K-12 education.

These issues are poised to receive plenty of attention during the 2024 legislative session convening Monday, but it’s not clear the business lobbying organization and conservative Republican allies can push through the tax reform vetoed last year by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Nor is it known whether the Democratic governor could complete a six-year campaign as governor to broaden Medicaid eligibility to the working poor. Or, whether enough members of the House and Senate were willing to advance the cause of school choice by shifting hundreds of millions of dollars in public school funding to finance vouchers for private school students.

