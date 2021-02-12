Kansas City men arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

Dressed for battle in camouflage pants, a green tactical vest, black boots and a black baseball cap, William Norman Chrestman of Olathe was at the front of the line of rioters who faced down U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6.

A rolled-up Trump flag was in his hand, which would later be unwound to reveal a wooden club or ax handle, the FBI alleges in a 28-page criminal complaint. Orange fluorescent tape marked his helmet, which he carried at his hip.

As U.S. Capitol Police moved to arrest one of the rioters, Chrestman threatened that he’d shoot them. Then Chrestman turned to the crowd and shouted: