Menu Search Log in

Kansas City nursing home sued due to COVID-19

At least eight lawsuits have been filed against Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation, the Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home where 132 patients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and 36 have died.

By

News

May 28, 2020 - 9:56 AM

At least eight lawsuits have been filed against Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation, the Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home where 132 patients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and 36 have died.

Attorneys representing the nursing home  transferred all eight cases to federal court in Kansas City, Kansas. They had originally been filed in Wyandotte County District Court.

Defendants are allowed to move civil actions from state to federal court if there’s a basis for federal jurisdiction. In all eight cases, Riverbend’s attorneys invoked the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, a law that authorizes the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to issue a declaration in response to a public health emergency.

Related
April 24, 2020
April 24, 2020
April 23, 2020
April 4, 2020
Trending