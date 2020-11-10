Kansas confirms 103,000 COVID cases

TOPEKA — Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kansas surpassed 103,500 over the weekend as the state concluded a profound two-week period in which incidence of infection grew by nearly 25,000 and the number of people who died with the virus ballooned by more than 200.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the wave of infection was found to have reached 5,920 more Kansans from Friday to Monday, exceeding the 5,418-case rise confirmed from Wednesday to Friday. The back-to-back reports of unprecedented expansion fed anxiety among health professionals about capacity of hospitals and medical staff to handle cases requiring hospitalization.

“We know the virus is moving at an increasing rate around our state,” KDHE secretary Lee Norman said in a statement Monday. “We must remain vigilant as we enter the winter months. It’s more important than ever to get your flu shot, so that you remain healthy and we protect much-needed hospital bed space.”