 | Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas considers hypoxia

Kansas weighs legalizing death penalty by hypoxia after Alabama execution.

By

News

February 16, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach urges state lawmakers on Thursday to approve hypoxia as a means of executing the death penalty. Photo by Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector

Some of Kansas’ top prosecutors are pushing state lawmakers to approve a new method for carrying out the death penalty, saying the state is nearing what could be its first execution since the 1960s.

The execution method, hypoxia — wherein an inmate is deprived of oxygen until death — is only approved in three states and was used in the United States for the first time last month in Alabama.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a press conference Thursday that the only execution method permitted under state law — lethal injection — is becoming increasingly difficult to carry out as some of the state’s nine death row inmates near the end of their appeals phases.

Related
December 8, 2020
August 27, 2020
June 30, 2020
April 4, 2019
Most Popular