Kansas considers hypoxia

Some of Kansas’ top prosecutors are pushing state lawmakers to approve a new method for carrying out the death penalty, saying the state is nearing what could be its first execution since the 1960s.

The execution method, hypoxia — wherein an inmate is deprived of oxygen until death — is only approved in three states and was used in the United States for the first time last month in Alabama.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a press conference Thursday that the only execution method permitted under state law — lethal injection — is becoming increasingly difficult to carry out as some of the state’s nine death row inmates near the end of their appeals phases.