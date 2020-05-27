Menu Search Log in

Kansas counties now in charge of COVID-19 restrictions

Kansas no longer will impose a statewide phased-in reopening plan, Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.

By

News

May 27, 2020 - 10:47 AM

TOPEKA — Kansas no longer will impose a statewide phased-in reopening plan, Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.

In deciding to veto a bill that would have restricted her powers to respond to the coronavirus, she issued a new emergency declaration.

“This legislation creates more problems than it solves,” Kelly said. She argued it would ultimately delay coronavirus aid from the federal government. “This would only prolong the economic pain of this crisis.”

Related
May 27, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 30, 2020
Trending