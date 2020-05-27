Kansas counties now in charge of COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA — Kansas no longer will impose a statewide phased-in reopening plan, Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.
In deciding to veto a bill that would have restricted her powers to respond to the coronavirus, she issued a new emergency declaration.
“This legislation creates more problems than it solves,” Kelly said. She argued it would ultimately delay coronavirus aid from the federal government. “This would only prolong the economic pain of this crisis.”
