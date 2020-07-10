Menu Search Log in

Kansas COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Friday’s report on the Covid-19 pandemic  saw a spike of almost 1,000 positive cases from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

July 10, 2020

Wednesday’s reported tally was 17,618 positive cases and 282 deaths.

By Friday, the number had jumped to 18,611 positive cases and 284 deaths.

