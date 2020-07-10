Kansas COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Friday’s report on the Covid-19 pandemic saw a spike of almost 1,000 positive cases from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Wednesday’s reported tally was 17,618 positive cases and 282 deaths.
By Friday, the number had jumped to 18,611 positive cases and 284 deaths.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives