Kansas Democrats form new nonprofit

TOPEKA — Three Kansas Democrats formed the nucleus of a new nonprofit providing financial, strategic and logistical support for a year-round volunteer operation that reaches out to low-turnout voters in support of progressive candidates and issues.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier, Overland Park state Rep. Brett Parker and former Kansas Democratic Party campaign director Peyton Browning make up the core of Prairie Roots. The Kansas organization is modeled on Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group credited with an important role in Georgia’s last election cycle.

“To live up to our history as the Free State, we need to ensure that Kansas is a place where every voice is heard, all are welcome and everyone can thrive. Kansans need politics that reflect their values,” said Parker, who agreed to serve as executive director of Prairie Roots.