Kansas expects small uptick in vaccine supply amid shortages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top health official in Kansas has told lawmakers that the state will likely see a small uptick in immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine with the change in presidential administrations.
In a joint hearing Tuesday before Senate and House health panels, Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said he has been told the state will probably get a 1% or 2% increase in its vaccine supply in the short run.
“The shortages are going to be something we are going to have to live with,” Norman said.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.