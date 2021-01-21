Kansas expects small uptick in vaccine supply amid shortages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top health official in Kansas has told lawmakers that the state will likely see a small uptick in immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine with the change in presidential administrations.

In a joint hearing Tuesday before Senate and House health panels, Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said he has been told the state will probably get a 1% or 2% increase in its vaccine supply in the short run.

“The shortages are going to be something we are going to have to live with,” Norman said.