Kansas expects small uptick in vaccine supply amid shortages

The state will get a 1% or 2% short-term increase in its vaccine supply, but shortages are likely to continue. The next phase of vaccination, targeting those 65 and older, could start soon.

January 21, 2021 - 9:14 AM

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top health official in Kansas has told lawmakers that the state will likely see a small uptick in immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine with the change in presidential administrations.

In a joint hearing Tuesday before Senate and House health panels, Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said he has been told the state will probably get a 1% or 2% increase in its vaccine supply in the short run.

“The shortages are going to be something we are going to have to live with,” Norman said.

