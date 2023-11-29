Kansas governor listened on license, wants lawmakers to listen on Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly gave the people what they wanted.

Now, she wants Republicans to follow her lead.

The governor’s chief of staff, Will Lawrence, sent a letter Tuesday to Rep. Nick Hoheisel, a Wichita Republican who had sent Kelly a letter complaining about the new license plate design and trumpeting the concerns of Kansans. Kelly has now scrapped the design based on overwhelming public feedback.

Lawrence’s message to Hoheisel: If you care about Kansans’ concerns, throw your support behind Medicaid expansion.

“There are approximately 1,118 constituents in your legislative district who are working but do not have health insurance,” Lawrence wrote to Hoheisel. “Medicaid Expansion would bridge this coverage gap. I would hope that you would agree with me that ensuring our family, friends, neighbors and constituents have access to preventative, life-saving health care is at least as important as having a well-designed license plate.”

Last week, the governor’s administration revealed a new license plate design that resembled the New York license plate and utilized the colors of the University of Missouri.

Hoheisel, a member of the House Transportation Committee, urged the governor in his letter to reconsider the design and gather public input. He wrote that “it’s imperative that we consider the sentiments and concerns of Kansans.”

“The decision to introduce these new plates without prior public input or feedback seems to have overlooked the importance of engaging our citizens in such matters,” Hoheisel wrote. “As far as I am aware, there was no comprehensive gathering of public opinion regarding the new design, which raises serious concerns about the process.”

Kelly said Tuesday the state would halt production on the widely panned design and allow the public to vote on new proposals.

The governor for the past two months has toured the state to build support for Medicaid expansion, the option available to states under federal law to provide access to health care to more low-income residents. An estimated 150,000 Kansans would gain health coverage if the state were to join 40 others in adopting the policy. Part of the governor’s tour has emphasized the financial support Medicaid expansion would bring to struggling rural hospitals that are at risk of closing.

Republican leaders in the Legislature have blocked hearings and votes on Medicaid expansion proposals for the past three sessions.

Lawrence, in his letter to Hoheisel, said recent polling showed nearly 80% of Kansas residents support Medicaid expansion, including 65% of Republicans. Nearly 50% of the population said Medicaid expansion was extremely important in deciding who gets their vote to represent them in the Legislature.

“While we resolve the license plate issue, I would ask that you request your leadership focus on our overwhelmingly shared value of maintaining a healthy Kansas economy and address the health care crisis facing our communities,” Lawrence wrote. “This can be done by allowing a vote on Medicaid Expansion. You could perhaps dedicate the time you offered for the consideration of license plate designs to giving Governor Kelly’s upcoming proposal fair consideration before we lose yet another rural hospital.”

Hoheisel responded to Lawrence with a new letter. The representative commended the governor’s “commitment to seeking public input on license plate options that resonate with Kansas values.” He stopped short of saying he would support Medicaid expansion, but said he would have an “open mind.”

“On the issue of health care access, I acknowledge the pressing concerns for many Kansans, and I share your commitment to their well-being,” Hoheisel wrote. “Throughout my tenure in the Legislature, I have consistently approached every piece of legislation with an open mind, supporting several of Governor Kelly’s agenda items, including fully funding schools, increasing special education funding, supporting medical marijuana reform, and voting in favor of the APEX legislation.

“I remain committed to maintaining this open-minded approach and conscientiously evaluating each piece of legislation that comes before us, no matter whose idea it is, in the House for as long as I serve in the Legislature.”