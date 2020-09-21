Kansas historical reenactor shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A performer was wounded during a reenactment at a Kansas history museum in a shooting that police say appears to be accidental.

The shooting was reported at 9:05 p.m. near the Old Cowtown Museum were reenactors were supposed to use blank rounds. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries to his upper body.

“This is definitely a unique situation — one that is a first for me,” Lt. Chris Marceau said. “When officers arrived it was kind of a little bit chaotic because of the large amount of people that were involved in the reenactment.”