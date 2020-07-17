Menu Search Log in

Kansas House candidate pledges cooperation

Armando Hernandez of Chanute says he's focused on fixing health care.

By

News

July 17, 2020 - 2:57 PM

Armando Hernandez with niece.

Armando Hernandez hopes to put ideas into action — and bring forth a spirit of cooperation with all parties —  if he’s elected to the Kansas House of Representatives.

The Chanute native is vying for incumbent Kent Thompson’s 9th District House seat.

“What I’d like to see — like with the pandemic, but on every subject — is we need to work together as far as Republicans or Democrats,” Hernandez said. “There’s too much fighting, especially with the taste of what we got from Washington, trying to spill on us in Kansas. We’re better than that. We know that. 

