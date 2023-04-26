Kansas House overrides governor’s vetoes of three anti-abortion bills

TOPEKA — The GOP-dominated House overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of three anti-abortion laws Wednesday over objections about state-mandated misinformation, alienating OB-GYN workers and ignoring the will of voters.

Republican leaders have pursued anti-abortion legislation without regard for the 59-41 vote in August 2022 to reject a constitutional amendment stripping women of the right to terminate a pregnancy. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bills passed by lawmakers before they adjourned earlier this month.

They include House Bill 2313, which requires medical care for babies “born alive,” House Bill 2325, which bans abortion providers from buying liability insurance from a state fund, and House Bill 2264, which requires physicians to give patients medically inaccurate information about the potential to reverse the abortion pill.