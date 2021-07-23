 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas kicks 7K off jobless benefits because of work search requirement

7K Kansans lost unemployment benefits this week because they missed a deadline to sign up for a new state program.

By

News

July 23, 2021 - 2:18 PM

Mike Beene, director of workforce development at the Department of Commerce, appears Thursday before the Kansas Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council. (Screen capture from YouTube video)

TOPEKA — About 7,000 Kansans lost unemployment benefits this week because they did not meet a deadline to sign up for a new state program designed to help people find a job.

Legislators inserted the work search requirement into House Bill 2196 earlier this year. Mike Beene, director of workforce development at the Department of Commerce, told legislators Thursday many people who receive unemployment benefits were still adjusting to the policy.

The Kansas Department of Labor issued referrals to the online My Reemployment Plan program for weeks in advance of the deadline.

Related
September 4, 2020
September 3, 2020
August 28, 2020
June 22, 2020
Most Popular