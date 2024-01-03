Kansas lawmakers file lawsuit to call US constitutional convention

TOPEKA — A pair of conservative state legislators filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court to challenge a belief the Kansas Constitution required two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate to endorse calling a constitutional convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Attorneys for Shawnee Sen. Mike Thompson and Sylvia Rep. Michael Murphy, both Republicans, submitted a seven-page petition in a suit against Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, also Republicans. All four legislators voted during the 2023 legislative session for resolutions supporting Kansas’ participation in a convention of states to consider amendments to the federal constitution.

The House and Senate resolutions didn’t receive two-thirds majority backing during March and were defeated. Thompson and Murphy argued those resolutions should be viewed as passed because only simple majorities were necessary. Masterson and Hawkins, operating on the belief a supermajority was required, declared both resolutions lost.