 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas may face increased wildfire risk

A changing climate looks poised to increase wildfire conditions significantly. That would compound other growing risks, such as the aggressive spread of eastern red cedars.

By

News

January 4, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Mark Penner, of the Kansas Forest Service, helps carry out a controlled fire on property owned by the University of Kansas in November. Prescribed burns help keep habitat healthy and make wildfires less dangerous. Photo by Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service

A changing climate may bring many more days per year of extreme wildfire risk to Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

The findings from a new study also suggest people in those states should brace for more of these days at seemingly unlikely times of the year.

“Even in the winter,” said Guo Yu, an assistant research professor at the Desert Research Institute who studies precipitation and climate change. “In the future, when we have a drier and warmer winter, there’s a high probability wildfire could occur.”

Related
March 19, 2021
October 26, 2020
December 19, 2019
November 28, 2018
Most Popular