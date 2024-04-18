 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Kansas offers $200 million in bonds to lure theme park

The budget bill forwarded to Gov. Laura Kelly by the Kansas Legislature includes about $200 million in economic development incentives that could be used to attract a Mattel amusement park in Bonner Springs and a yet-to-be-disclosed “car” manufacturing plant adjacent to Wichita State University’s innovation campus.

April 18, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Republican Rep. Troy Waymaster, center, discusses with Senate budget negotiators provisions authorizing the state to issue $200 million in STAR bonds to support development of a Mattel themed park in Bonner Springs and a large-scale manufacturing plant in Wichita. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature’s YouTube channel

The Mattel toy-themed park that would be developed by Epic Resort Destinations — the first of its kind is under construction in Glendale, Arizona — would be part of a 180-acre, $500 million tourist hub in Wyandotte County. It would feature a Barbie restaurant and beach house, a Hot Wheels roller coaster, a Masters of the Universe laser tag arena, a mini-golf course tied to board games as well as a retail areas, hotels and an RV park.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining and so much more,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel.

