TOPEKA — Rep. Brenda Landwehr says she cried when the House passed legislation to certify and fund community behavioral health clinics.

The Wichita Republican, who chairs the health committee, had worked to pass some sort of reform measure for several years before the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the need to address mental health services in Kansas.

“This is the biggest change in mental health in Kansas in 30 years,” Landwehr said. “That’s how big this is.”