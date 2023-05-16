Kansas poised to add jobs

TOPEKA — The unemployment rate in Kansas is expected to decrease in 2024, with the state poised to add thousands of new jobs, according to new employment predictions.

Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast in May.

Since 2020, employment rates have been on the rise. The CEDBR estimates employment numbers will be about 1,473,952 by the end of 2023, and rise to about 1,482,821 in 2024, projecting an employment increase of .8% for the state in 2024 with 11,464 jobs added.