Kansas ranks 18th on child well-being

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas ranked 18th in terms of child well-being Monday in the annual report evaluating state-by-state evidence of economic, health, education and family trends influencing development of kids.

Nebraska and Colorado outperformed Kansas in the analysis published for three decades by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, while Kansas surpassed Missouri and Oklahoma in metrics influential to helping children escape poverty. Nebraska ranked seventh overall and Colorado was 15th nationally. Missouri’s cumulative ranking was 30th and Oklahoma came in 42nd. The No. 1 state was Massachusetts, while Mississippi was 50th.

John Wilson, president of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Kansas Action for Children, said Kansas was ranked 11th in economic well-being of children in the 2021 Kids Count report. The state’s marks in the other three categories: education, 23rd; health, 25th; and family and community, 24th. Nebraska wasn’t lower than 15th in any of these categories. Oklahoma registered the five-state region’s worst score: 45th in education.