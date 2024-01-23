 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Kansas reports 15th case of avian flu

The case is the most recent amid a national outbreak that began in 2022 and spread to all but three states and more than 450 commercial flocks across the country.

January 23, 2024 - 2:26 PM

The Kansas Department of Agriculture confirmed the 15th case of avian influenza since Dec. 1 in a nationwide outbreak hitting 47 states and diminishing commercial and backyard flocks. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture of image provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday the 15th case of avian influenza since Dec. 1 amid a national outbreak that began in 2022 and spread to all but three states and more than 450 commercial flocks across the country.

Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said proliferation of the pathogen was concentrated in Kansas at egg-laying facilities in McPherson and Rice counties and in gamebird facilities in Mitchell County. The most recent case in Kansas was identified Friday, Beam said.

Unlike an outbreak in 2015 that was driven by farm-to-farm transmission, he said, this round of avian flu appeared to be transmitted primarily by wild birds interacting with flocks. In most cases, entire commercial and backyard flocks at an infected location must be euthanized.

