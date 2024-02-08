Kansas Republican slams PETA’s plea

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner characterized as ludicrous Thursday an effort by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to convince a Wichita company to stop building amusement rides featuring animal characters because the designs celebrated exploitation of animals.

The Republican congressman, who serves the 2nd District in Kansas, ridiculed the animal rights organization’s appeal to Chance Rides, one of the country’s leading amusement ride manufacturers, for an end to production of carousels with animal themes. PETA argued it was wrong to continue building carousels that normalized use of animals as conveyances and amusements.

“Extreme liberal activists have nothing better to do than attack small businesses and wage war on merry-go-rounds,” LaTurner said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous and could not be more out of touch with Kansans. PETA should be ashamed and embarrassed.”