 | Thu, Feb 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Republican slams PETA’s plea

The effort by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is to convince a Wichita company to stop building amusement rides featuring animal characters because the designs celebrated exploitation of animals.

By

News

February 8, 2024 - 3:03 PM

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, said he was frustrated People for Ethical Treatment of Animals put pressure on a Wichita carousel company to stop decorating rides with animal-themed designs because it helped desensitize children to abuse of living animals. Photo by Jill Hummels/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner characterized as ludicrous Thursday an effort by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to convince a Wichita company to stop building amusement rides featuring animal characters because the designs celebrated exploitation of animals.

The Republican congressman, who serves the 2nd District in Kansas, ridiculed the animal rights organization’s appeal to Chance Rides, one of the country’s leading amusement ride manufacturers, for an end to production of carousels with animal themes. PETA argued it was wrong to continue building carousels that normalized use of animals as conveyances and amusements.

“Extreme liberal activists have nothing better to do than attack small businesses and wage war on merry-go-rounds,” LaTurner said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous and could not be more out of touch with Kansans. PETA should be ashamed and embarrassed.”

Related
December 16, 2021
August 3, 2021
September 26, 2018
September 10, 2018
Most Popular