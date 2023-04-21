 | Fri, Apr 21, 2023
Kansas revenue surplus expected to grow to $3B

A forecast for revenue projections indicate Kansas could have a surplus of $3 billion in 2024, pending the impact of new tax policies.

By

News

April 21, 2023 - 2:19 PM

TOPEKA — Budget analysts and economists expect cooling inflation and modest growth to push state revenues slightly higher than expected over the next couple of years, preserving a surplus cushion of billions of dollars.

The projection is expected to shape tax and budget policy when legislators return next week. The forecast is based on current tax law, excluding a tax cut package that Gov. Laura Kelly has yet to sign or veto.

The new forecast was released Thursday by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, which includes executive and legislative branch budget analysts, along with economists from state universities. The prediction is that revenues for fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, will grow to $9.8 billion, which is $128 million more than expected when the group issued its last forecast in November.

