 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Senate pay raises on track

A motion to withdraw the package from the Senate Ways and Means Committee and add it to the Kansas Senate’s calendar didn’t receive the minimum required 24 votes, but did draw support from 18 Republicans, two Democrats and one independent.

By

News

February 1, 2024 - 2:50 PM

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A bipartisan group of Kansas senators failed to summon enough support Wednesday for a maneuver that could have led to a vote to nullify salary and compensation increases in 2025 for members of the Kansas Legislature that were recommended by a special commission.

A state law approved last year said the commission’s pay plan, in which rank-and-file legislators would have annual compensation increased from about $29,000 to $57,000, would be implemented unless a majority in the House and Senate voted to reject the package by Feb. 7.

If the plan was defeated by the Legislature, the nine-member commission would have authority to craft an alternative for consideration.

Related
October 23, 2023
October 6, 2023
November 22, 2019
March 27, 2019
Most Popular