Kansas Senate pay raises on track

TOPEKA — A bipartisan group of Kansas senators failed to summon enough support Wednesday for a maneuver that could have led to a vote to nullify salary and compensation increases in 2025 for members of the Kansas Legislature that were recommended by a special commission.

A state law approved last year said the commission’s pay plan, in which rank-and-file legislators would have annual compensation increased from about $29,000 to $57,000, would be implemented unless a majority in the House and Senate voted to reject the package by Feb. 7.

If the plan was defeated by the Legislature, the nine-member commission would have authority to craft an alternative for consideration.