Kansas Senate says yes to state park

TOPEKA — A proposal to create a new state park in Iola took another big step forward Thursday when Kansas senators voted overwhelmingly in favor of what would become Lehigh Portland State Park.
The Senate’s passage means the bill goes back to the Kansas House of Representatives — perhaps as early as Thursday evening — for a final vote before the measure would go to Gov. Laura Kelly.
The Senate’s bill differed slightly from a similar bill approved previously by the House in that it was combined with another bill granting free permanent hunting and fishing licenses to disabled veterans.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, was among those who voted with the majority in the 35-5 tally.
If approved, Iola Industries, which owns the Lehigh Portland Trails complex and neighboring quarry formerly known as Elks Elk, will donate the 360-acre property to the state.
Sen. Mary Ware, D-Wichita, spoke glowingly in favor of the proposal.
“It’s just a delightful concept,” Ware said prior to the vote. “Frankly, I can’t wait to go.”
The House, when voting solely on the Lehigh Portland proposal March 16, voted 100-21 in favor of the state park.
Advertisement
Advertisement