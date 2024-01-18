Kansas Senate sends tax overhaul to House

TOPEKA — Republicans in the Kansas Senate approved Wednesday a three-year, $1.6 billion tax reform bill anchored to introduction of a controversial flat 5.25% state income tax rate, but not by the two-thirds margin required to override a potential veto by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Senators spent a couple hours exploring advantages and disadvantages of sales, property and income tax provisions crafted by GOP negotiators in the House and Senate. The package, dominated by the $300 million per-year reduction in income tax revenue and elimination on April 1 of the state’s $75 million sales tax on groceries, moved to the Republican-dominated House for a vote. If passed, it would go to the governor.

A series of Senate Republicans praised features of House Bill 2284 during the Senate floor debate. A handful of Democrats, a Republican and an independent senator outlined objections on policy and procedural grounds. The vote was 25-11 in favor with two Democrats and two Republicans absent. No Democrat endorsed it.