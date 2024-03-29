Kansas senate votes down resolution

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate failed to pull together a two-thirds majority supportive of a national convention of states to consider an amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishing term limits for members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Six states have advanced a constitutional proposition on congressional term limits, which was below the 34 states necessary to call a convention and the 38 states required to attach an amendment to the national constitution. Objections centered on potential of a runaway convention that would dabble in all sorts of issues, but some opponents argued the Legislature should adopt term limits before meddling with Congress.

“It’s another case of we don’t like what other people do, but we don’t have the guts to do it to ourselves,” said Sen. Tim Shallenburger, a Republican from Baxter Springs who voted against the resolution.